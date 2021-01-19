February 25, 1947 - December 2, 2020
Judith Anne Thompson was born in Portland, Oregon and graduated from Roosevelt high school 1965.
She was a warehouse supervisor for PurdyBrush corporation for 33 years.
She moved to Lincoln City in 1998 and worked for Chinook Winds as a black jack dealer, then she went to work for Ace Hardware as a cashier, and then went to work for Bi Mart as a pharmacy tech.
Judith retired from there at age 63.
Judith is survived by her husband Ricky Thompson, her sister CarolMegoza Maccauley, and her Marilyn Lape. She loved animals especially dogs.
She also worked as a volunteer at the chamber of commerce and the cultural center. Judith was known and loved by many people in and around our community she will be greatly missed especially her smile which always seemed to have no matter how bad she felt.
Judith has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at the Newport Eagle’s on April 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Anyone wanting to donate her cause would be to either Newport animal shelter or Ruff life shelter in Grand Ronde.
