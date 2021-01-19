June 29,1936 - December 30, 2020
Judy Delameter Whitlatch died peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the age of 84, in Portland, Oregon, after a long illness. Her husband, Norman, was at her side.
Judy was born on June 29, 1936 in Portland, Oregon to James M. Delameter, Sr. and Josephine H. Chapman Delameter. She grew up in the Portland area, and graduated from Beaverton High School in 1954.
From 1969 to 1981, Judy was at Tektronix in Beaverton, where she started as a secretary and worked her way up to HR Manager. Judy and Norman Whitlatch wed in 1976, and for 44 years spent most of their married life in Lincoln City, where Judy was a successful real estate broker. She was active in her community and served 17 years on the North Lincoln Hospital Foundation Board. She retired in 2005.
Judy and Norm moved to Portland South Waterfront in 2007, where they greatly enjoyed downtown living activities. Judy attended Beaverton High School Golden Grads every year and remained very close to her high school group of friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Norman; her siblings James Jr., Joanne and Janice; her children Vicki, Karen, Edward, stepdaughter Lorinda; her grandchildren Jason, Brandon and Natasha; and her four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and son, Steven. A memorial will be announced for a later date.
