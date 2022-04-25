Julie Clark, age 69, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Ore. Born in Moscow, Idaho, she grew up in various communities in Washington State and Idaho where her father worked as a bank manager.
After high school, while attending Western Washington University, Julie met her future husband John Petersen, who recalls it was that “kiss in Rawls beer cooler” that convinced him she was the one. Julie and John married and began their life together teaching rural schoolteachers as Peace Corp volunteers in Guatemala. Their first son, Matthew was born during this time. On returning from the Peace Corps Julie continued to teach, first in Sunnyside and then in Grandview Washington. When the family moved to Lincoln City, she continued to work teaching third grade and Title 1 reading at Ocean Lake Elementary School and then at Taft Elementary School until her retirement in 2014. She very much enjoyed teaching and the many friendships she developed with her co-workers.
When she wasn’t teaching, Julie enjoyed a variety of craft activities such as making wall plaques, fabric shoulder sling bags, driftwood dioramas and painted benches. She enjoyed word puzzles, online jigsaw puzzles and books. A voracious reader, Julie began hosting book club pot-luck dinners with her friends after she retired and enjoyed the many lively conversations that took place.
Julie is survived by her husband John; sisters Terry Jeffries of Colfax, Wash.; Dyanne King (Loren) of Prosser, Wash.; sons Adam Petersen (Saori) of Silverdale, Wash.; Noah Petersen of Birmingham, Ala.; daughter-in-law Lacy Marx and grandchildren Joe Petersen, Samantha Petersen and Clark Petersen. Her eldest son, Matthew Petersen preceded her in death, a homicide victim in Ridgecrest, CA on March 4, 2022.
A celebration of life ceremony and potluck dinner for Julie Clark and Matthew Petersen will be held at 5 p.m. on May 14, 2022, at the Wapiti RV Park Pavilion located at 2118 S. Drift Creek Road in Lincoln City.
