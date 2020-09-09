Karen (Hansen) Shaffer

Karen O. (Hansen) Shaffer, passed away February 16, 2020, in Battle Ground, Wa., at the age of 89. She was the daughter of Hartwick and Florence (Cadieux) Hansen, of Superior, Wisconsin.
In 1955 she married Don E. Shaffer (who preceded her in death), and moved to a farm on Drift Creek Rd, where she live most of her life. She is survived by two children, Sunny Rae Stiles and Don Shaffer Jr, and five grandchildren Jesse Shaffer, Andrew Shaffer, Nicholas Stiles, Chelsea Sparks and Derek Shaffer. She also had eight great-grand children
There will be a celebration of life, date yet to be determined due to Covid-19 restrictions.
