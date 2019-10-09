On Tuesday, August 27, Karen Ryan, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 74.
She was born in 1945 in Fort Lewis, Wash. She went to Portland State, where she earned her Bachelors Degree in Business.
Karen married Roger Ryan in 1993 and lived in Olympia, Wash. before moving to the Oregon Coast. They owned and operated the Liberty Deli and 76 Gas Station in Depoe Bay for 10 years. Karen loved the Oregon Coast.
She is survived by her husband Roger Ryan, her children Kim and Shawn, her twin sister Karla, her stepdaughters Jill, Susan, Jacqueline and Christina, her nieces Barbara, Sue and Debra and grandchildren whom she loved greatly.
A funeral will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12 p.m. in Lincoln City at St. Peter Fisherman Lutheran Church, 1226 SW 13th Street.
