Karla Joy (Olson) Grabenhorst was born in Portland Oregon to Carl and Etta Olson. She passed away at her long-time home in Lincoln City. Karla moved from Beaverton to Lincoln City as a teen, graduated from Taft High School, and then spent 1 year at University of Oregon nursing program. She had met Gene Grabenhorst that first summer home and they soon married and together had 4 children.
Karla had worked at North Lincoln Hospital from 1968 through early 1990 when she retired. She had started there when it had first opened scrubbing floors, then shortly afterwards worked in sterile processing and surgery as a scrub tech. After her retirement, she continued at the hospital as a volunteer helping in the infusion dept for a couple more years.
Karla was preceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, both her parents, stepfather, and her older brother. She is survived by all her children: Kevin (Suzy) of Astoria, Steven (Michaele) of Redmond, Craig (Eva) of Otis, and Kiki of Lincoln City. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren with one more on the way.
At her request, there will be no service.
