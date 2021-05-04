April 16, 1944 - April 14, 2021
Kathleen A. Hilbert Baker 76, passed away, quietly at her Peoria, Arizona home on April 14th.
Born 4/16/1944 to James and Mary Sprong, the third of four daughters. Kathleen is survived by sisters Roberta and Carol, and children Kathy, Patrick, and Michael. Kathy lived in the Lincoln City area for a number of years.
She was the widow of Gary Hilbert, owner of Lincoln City Reality. No memorial service at her request.
