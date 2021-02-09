Kathy Ann (Phelps) Cardwell [65] passed away in her family home in Lincoln City, OR on December 8, 2020.
She was attended at the last by her close friend, Kevin Wise. Kathy was born in Corvallis, OR April 26,1955.
Kathy is survived by her mother Joanne, her siblings Terry and Colleen, and her niece Brandy. Kathy served her country as a private in the Marine Corp.
Arrangements were entrusted to Pacific View Memorial Chapel.
