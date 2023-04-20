Kathleen “Kitty” Mary Bushman, of Lincoln City, Oregon, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on March 30, 2023 at Newport Hospital due to complications of heart failure. She will be greatly missed by her husband Gordy Bushman; children, Bridget Bushman and Melissa Cary and her husband Sean; and her grandchildren, Kathleen, Noah, Maegan and Ryan.
She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Molly, who died of sudden infant death syndrome at five months old.
Kitty was born on Sept. 27, 1946, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, to John and Frances (Steinbach) Kelly. She graduated from Lincoln High School and attended nursing school at Silver Lake College, previously named Holy Family College; both were in Manitowoc. She married Gordon Bushman on Sept. 7, 1968 and they had three daughters. The couple raised their family in Greenville, Wisconsin until moving to Springfield, Oregon in 1989; fifteen years later they built their dream retirement home near the beach in Lincoln City.
Kitty had a compassionate heart always caring for her family, friends and community. She worked as a registered nurse for over 50 years in many capacities, including as an operating room nurse in hospitals and surgery centers, camp nurse, parish nurse, and most recently as Lincoln County health commissioner. She volunteered countless hours at North Lincoln Hospital championing the building of the new hospital and writing grants to secure funds for needed resources for her community. She loved her time spent with fellow volunteers and always looked for opportunities to help others.
Her hobbies included reading, quilting, gardening and entertaining and in her youth, fishing, snow skiing and water skiing. She loved watching the sunset with a cocktail in hand but what she treasured most was family time, especially time with her grandchildren. She had them for “Beach Camp” every summer, sharing her love of the Oregon Coast with walks on Roads End, kite flying and building sandcastles.
She will forever remain in the hearts of all who loved her. Eternal rest grant upon her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. Rest in peace, our sweet Irish Rose.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., May 13, 2023 at St. Augustine Parish, 1139 NW U.S. 101 Lincoln City, OR 97367, with a reception immediately following in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to North Lincoln Hospital Foundation, 3043 NE 28th St Lincoln City, OR 97367.
