Kathy Lynn Bingham passed away Sun., March 12, 2023, in her home at Gleneden Beach, Oregon, due to complications from liver disease. Kathy was born in Oxnard, California, on May 26, 1955, lived in many places during her childhood and attended Sunset High School in Beaverton, Oregon.
For nearly thirty years, she called Gleneden Beach her home. Kathy cherished her relationship with her parents, Gordon and Marjorie Vaterlaus, until their passing in 2019. She also had a close-knit group of friends in the area.
Kathy had a gift for storytelling and was quick with a joke or limerick. She will be remembered for her warm heart, infectious laugh, and riotous sense of humor and how she loved to dance!
Kathy is survived by her sister, Karen Leedom; and brothers, Eric Vaterlaus and Gary Vaterlaus, who stayed by her side and provided her with love and care in the days leading up to her passing.
Kathy will be deeply missed.
