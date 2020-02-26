Kay Volmering (Kitchen) born December 5, 1938 in Corvallis, Ore. entered Heaven's Gates on February 6, 2020.
Kay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a heart of gold and an unconditional love for all those around her; she had the most caring of souls.
Kay is survived by her husband Leo Volmering, her children Pam, Teri, Cathy and Vince; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with many friends whose hearts she touched along the way.
By Kay’s wishes, no service will be held. Family members will have their own private ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.