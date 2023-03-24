LaRena Brenda Davis

LaRena Davis passed away on March 7, 2023 at the age of 82, with family (sister Teri) at her side and the hymn “How Great Thou Art” playing in the background. The void left by her passing to those that knew her is a testament to the mark she left on so many. She leaves a legacy of kindness and compassion that will live on through all that knew her.
As she would often say… “Hmmm,” where to start. Born on Sept. 26, 1940 in Santa Ana, California, to Dorothy and Clifford Gates, LaRena, was the eldest of five children. As a child, her family moved to the Lincoln City area where she would live the rest of her life with her husband Dick Davis and family.
LaRena married Dick Davis at the age of 17 in 1958. They raised four children, Brenda Powers, Bonnie Picard, DaRelle Anderson, and Darin Davis. She loved and was so proud of all of them. LaRena and Dick had 64 wonderful years of marriage together.
LaRena went on to do many meaningful things during her life.
Her Christian faith was at the top of her list. She was an active member in the Church of the Nazarene for over 50 years, working with many different pastors such as Kelli Westmark, Don Moore and many others. She enjoyed planning worship services, teaching Sunday School, attending Ladies Bible Study and more.
LaRena and Dick had many “adventures” over the years including a razor clam operation in Cordova, Alaska, fishing in Alaska, owning All American Putt N Bat, and visiting Dick in Alaska where he cut timber to support his family. She was always up to the challenge.
She spearheaded and was so proud of Community Vacation Bible School (CVBS), getting churches of all denominations together to combine for one Bible School. With the help of family and friends it became a huge success with over 200 kids and ran for many years.
LaRena served as a teacher’s assistant at Taft High School for 17 years. She loved her work there with Mr. Kinney and John Sollers in particular, tutoring students with writing and grammar. Also, during her time there she started Taft High Oregon Student Safety on the Move (OSSOM) which was a state of Oregon anti-drug and alcohol program, which became the largest in the state.
She loved her country, loved to “talk politics,” and loved to talk to people about the issues of the day whether they agreed or not.
LaRena is preceded in death by her mother Dorothy “Granna” Keithley; father Clifford Gates; and brother Louis Gates.
She is survived by husband Dick; children, Brenda (Mike) Powers, Bonnie (Kevin) Picard, DaRelle (Scott) Anderson and Darin (Stacy) Davis; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren; and siblings, Charlotte (Mark) Olivier, Clinton (Janet) Gates and Teri (Randy) Sawyer.
The countless things she accomplished during her life pale in comparison to her ability to connect and care for people. She could meet a new friend sitting next to her in a plane, at the ballpark, or just about anywhere. The connections and friendships she made over 82 years is what she valued most and why she will be missed so much.
Instead of flowers or a donation, she would want you to give your mom, dad, kids, siblings or friends an extra hug in her memory.
A life celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on April 15, 2023 at Faith Baptist Church in Lincoln City.
