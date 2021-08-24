Larry Clifford Martin

Larry C. Martin 84, former resident of Lincoln City, died Aug. 13, 2021 in Salem, Oregon. He was born in the small farming community of Dalton, Nebraska on Dec. 20, 1936 to Edna (Ewing) and John Clifford Martin. Larry and his family moved to Salem, Oregon in 1948. While a senior in high school, Larry met Danell Hamilton of Salem. They were married on Dec. 30, 1955 and lived in Salem until Larry graduated from Willamette university in 1958 with a B.A. in Political Science and a commission in the Air Force. He then earned an M.A. in Political Science and International Studies at the University of Oregon in 1960.
Larry served as an enlisted member of the Oregon Army National Guard and the Air Force Reserve while attending college. Following graduate school, he began his active-duty career as an Intelligence Officer in the Air Force, with assignments in South Carolina, Alaska, Colorado, and Northern Virginia, as well as Germany and Vietnam. He spent twelve years at the Pentagon with assignments at Air Force headquarters and the Defense Intelligence Agency. In 1984, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with 29 years of military service. For the next ten years, he worked as an intelligence systems analyst in the private sector in the Washington, DC area, before retiring to the Roads End area of Lincoln City in 1996, where he and Danell lived until 2018.
Larry enjoyed history and visiting historical places, governmental issues and current affairs, and research and exploration via the Internet. While stationed in Anchorage, Alaska he taught courses in government for the University of Alaska and Anchorage Community College. For many years during retirement, he was an active volunteer and served on the Board of Directors of the North Lincoln County Historical Museum.
Larry was born in a small farming community in southwestern Nebraska where his father was the blacksmith, at the time the Depression was ending, and the country was about to become engulfed in World War II. He treasured those early experiences which he felt so positively affected his life and wanted to acquaint his children and grandchildren with the place, the time, the people, and events which helped shape his early life, and consequently influenced their lives. He wrote three books for them which vividly captured those early years and much of the rest of his journey through what he believed to have been a very fortunate life.
Survivors include Danell, his wife of 65 years; sons, Tom of Florida, Dan of Virginia, and Jack of North Carolina; daughter Anne Colon of Virginia, and their spouses; nine grandchildren; a growing number of great-grandchildren; and sister Marilyn Wentzel of Salem.
Interment will be at Belcrest Memorial Gardens in Salem. Those who wish may make a contribution in Larry’s memory to the North Lincoln County Historical Museum at 4907 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. A private interment will be held at Belcrest Memorial Park.
