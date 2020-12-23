Lars Alan Robison, 62, passed away Nov. 29, 2020, at his home in Depoe Bay, Oregon from PML caused by the JC virus. The lifelong Depoe Bay resident was born in the old Toledo, Oregon hospital Dec. 28, 1957, to parents Frederick Charles Robison II and Beverly Jean (Margeson, Robison) Poling. He was born a twin, a surprise to his parents and the hospital staff, seven minutes before his sister Liz. Lars was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jan (Pogo) Robison.
Lars will be remembered as a tireless ambassador to Oregon’s nearshore ocean as a charter boat captain, an advocate for his community, a keeper of its history, and a kind-hearted source of support and mentorship to many.
Lars began his seafaring in a rowboat in the bay alongside his dog Laddie. He cleaned fish for his family’s charter boat company and worked as a deckhand aboard his father’s boat Jimco II before earning his captain’s license. Lars’ first charter vessel was the Ahi followed by two boats named after his dog Samson. Lars also operated dive boats in Hawaii and worked aboard his brother’s commercial fishing boats in Alaska during the off-seasons. He was a co-founder of Dockside Charters in Depoe Bay that has grown into a large fleet of local charter boats. Lars ran fishing, whale-watching, site-seeing, and research trips for his guests to connect with these waters in various ways.
Lars possessed a deep understanding of ocean history and local ecological knowledge that spanned generations. He used these to serve his community both at sea and onshore. He served as chairman of the Depoe Bay Harbor Commission for over 14 years, the Near Shore Action Team, and a number of other fishery councils and boards. He listened to local issues and shared his vision for improvements to the community. Lars was named Depoe Bay Man of the Year in 2012 for his contributions.
Lars was a mentor to many regardless of their endeavors. He used his knowledge and experience to teach new deckhands the ropes of the charter fishing industry. He offered encouragement as they found success in their own pursuits. He modeled a tireless work ethic and pushed himself to enjoy new adventures and experiences always. Lars was a trusted confidant for his friends and family as always backed his support with a laugh and smile.
Lars is survived by his twin sister Liz Martin, siblings Suzi Snyder, Frederick Charles “Beanie” Robison III, and Krista Robison, of Depoe Bay.
His nieces and nephews are Grant Snyder, Lauren Hinton, Kasey Watson, Autumn Watson, Rosalyn Robison, Frederick “Vaughn” Robison, Mackenzie Martin, and Ross Martin. His great-nieces and great-nephews are Lane and Teal Hinton, and Mathias Fyrleiv-Martin. Lars and his family were so warmly comforted by Aging Wisely and Hospice in the last weeks of his life.
A community gathering to remember Lars’ life will follow at a later date.
