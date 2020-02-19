Lauren Hahn, 37, of Lincoln City, died unexpectedly in January of natural causes.
Born in Evansville, Indiana on July 31, 1982, Lauren is survived by her parents, Michael ‘Curt’ Hahn of Evansville, Barbara Hahn of Lincoln City, siblings Sarah, Eric, Molly and Shannon, nephew Mason and niece Sofie. Lauren was preceded in death by her brother Kevin.
Lauren taught at the Phoenix School of Discovery in Louisville, Kentucky for nine years. She moved to the Oregon Coast in 2015, where she joined Taylor & Taylor Realty on December 29, 2015.
In January 2016, she joined the Lincoln County Board of Realtors. She was elected as a Director in 2018, Treasurer in 2019 and was the 2020 President-Elect. She was very active with the LCBR Community Outreach Committee and helped organize two inaugural events that will now be held annually - Bowling for HELP and Realtors Night Out, a RPAC fundraiser.
Lauren had recently been selected for the Oregon Association of Realtors Leadership Academy, of which she was extremely proud. This year's academy has since been dedicated in her honor. She was also active in community theater with Lincoln City's Theater West.
Lauren could be counted on to help wherever she was needed. She was a natural leader and made all whom she encountered feel important.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29 from 1-4 p.m. at Eden Hall. Memorials can be made to Lincoln County HELP or the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
