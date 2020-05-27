Lee was born April 4, 1931 in Houston, Texas. He passed on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City following a brief illness.
Lee was retired from Shell Oil in Portland where he had been a supervisor at the Willbridge Plant.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Eileen, of Gleneden Beach, Oregon, his son Dave Hood and spouse Kathy of Bend, Oregon, his son Andrew Hood and spouse Teresa of Bend, Oregon, his daughter Susan of Portland, Oregon, his son John Hood and spouse Judy of Beaverton, Oregon, his son Jeff Smith and spouse Pam of Gleneden Beach, his son Philip Smith and spouse Heidi of Gladstone, Oregon, son John Drake (Rita) of Sandy, Oregon, daughter Marvel Sandoval (Manny) of Gleneden Beach and his sister Kathryn Lawrence of Monterrey, California. Along with 28 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Lee requested donations be sent to the Gleneden Beach Christian Church building fund, P.O. Box 496, Gleneden Beach.
Private entombment with Navy Military Honors will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Portland, Oregon on June 5, 2020.
