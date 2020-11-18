Leslie Marie Bourne Dressel was born in Tacoma, Washington to Claire James Bourne and Mollie Odell Bourne and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a heroic battle with cancer.
After attending Stadium High in Tacoma, she went on to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington.
Married then later divorced, she had two daughters, Serena and Isabella.
The former owner of The Bay House Restaurant in Lincoln City, Oregon, she also had careers in the Oregon wine industry and was a Realtor in McMinnville and Gleneden Beach, Oregon.
Leslie is survived by her mother Mollie Bourne, brothers John Tebb and CJ Bourne, sister Dawn Dempsey, daughters Serena and “Bella”, life partner John Manca and loyal dog Jasper.
“Her soul is evergreen” and she will be missed by everyone who knew her.
One Love!
