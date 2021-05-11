Lincoln Wayne Flores was born December 30,1976 and passed on May 16, 2020.
He loved music (always had headphones on). He really liked going to the casinos, walking on the beach & especially meeting & talking to people. He made many friends near & far.
Lincoln is survived by his wife Melissa Flores. They’d recently remarried on April 26,2020. He is also survived by his mother Janice Flores, sister Lynita Flores-Keeley & nieces Jasmine (Zach & Braxton) Cromwell, Alliyah & Alexis Flores-Keeley & Xochitl Flores-Keeley- Martinez.
He has another sister Sara Bell Tellez & family. He is also survived by Uncle Rudy (Rocky) Flores, aunts Lin & Renee Flores, Glenna Gardner & Rosalee Johnston. He is also survived by his best friend Rusty Eaton & friend Angel Martinez.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Eleanor & Rudy Flores, Aunt & uncle Lolly & Paul Stratton, John Gardner & His father Delbert Bell.
He is survived by many - wife, family & friends, missed daily & on someone’s mind. Rest In Peace with the others that have gone ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.