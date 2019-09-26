Linley Mitchell Richie (Mitch) passed away at OHSU Hospital on September 12, 2019.
Mitch was born on July 5, 1979 at North Lincoln Hospital. He attended Faith Baptist for Kindergarten and the public schools in Lincoln City.
Mitch was very active in youth, participating in wrestling and baseball. In high school he started playing golf and played in the band.
He graduated from Taft High School in 1997. Mitch loved working on trucks, cars, boats and motorcycles. During high school he worked at his uncle’s boat shop in Taft.
He loved the outdoors and worked in his dad’s surveying business for several years. He also worked at Les Schwab, and most recently at North Lincoln Sanitary.
Mitch loved family activities with his stepdaughter Melissa, Lauren and Dani Arnt. Those activities included soap box derby races, swimming team, youth softball and a couple of family trips to Hawaii.
Mitch became ill in May. After some short stays in the hospitals in Lincoln City and Corvallis, he was transported to OHSU Hospital in Portland. He was never able to return home to Lincoln City.
He relocated to Tualatin to be close to his treatment center and his doctors at OHSU. His cousins Tara McCormack of Tualatin and Tina West of Sherwood and their families greatly helped in his transition to “city living.” He was very weak but enjoyed the experience.
In August, Mitch was readmitted to OHSU, and was diagnosed with a new “life threatening,” very rare condition.
Mitch passed on September 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his parents Lin and Janet Richie of Otis, sister and family Amanda and Jorma Kyllonen (and son Devin) of Bend, brother Tim and wife Maggie Richie of Lincoln City.
Mitch was close to his three daughters and their families; Lauren and Tyler Turner (Hadley two and a half years) of Depoe Bay, Dani Arntt and Jimmy Hunter (Wylene six months) of Otis, and Melissa and Andy Rambow (Lucy born 9/9/19) of Boise Idaho.
Additional family includes his Aunt Betty Richie of McMinville and Aunt Shirley Strawn of Delta Junction Alaska. Mitch had more cousins in Oregon, Alaska, Washington and California.
Being the greatest “dog lover” he was, he leaves behind his dog, Harley.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Lincoln City.
