Lloyd Douglas Ankeny, born Nov. 3, 1937 in Oakland, California passed away peacefully in Lincoln City, Oregon on Jan. 2, 2023.
Lloyd and his wife, Marlene, have made Lincoln City their home since 1983.
A celebration of Lloyd's life will take place at a later date.
"Fly free and happy beyond birthdays and across forever, and we'll meet now and then when we wish, in the midst of the one celebration that never can end." -Richard Bach-
In memory of Lloyd, contributions may be made to the Lincoln City Cultural Center. https://lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or (541) 994-9994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.