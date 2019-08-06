Lois Mae (McCready) Laughlin, born to Cecil and Alma McCready, Yakima, Washington, June 7, 1934, survived the end of the Depression, with a freckled face, she graduated from high school in Eugene, Oregon.
She then took a long roller coaster ride, her career started as a secretary in Eugene, Seattle, Portland and Denver. To obtain more wages she became a cocktail server, bar server, cemetery land sales and caregiver for her darling mother who died at age 89. Later becoming a provider to supplement income due to loss of income in the year 2006. Her ride through life had so many thrills, loves, and fun, but also so much sadness.
Her adventures left many friends, husbands, and loves on the wayside because of deaths, or her moving on. She became the mother of two sons, George and Gary, who gifted her with many grandchildren, George Jr., Gabrielle, Alea, Jeremy, Kristina, Ryan, Jonathan, Conley, Nathaniel, Lucas, and Dreonna and now great-grandchildren who mostly reside in Portland.
Thank the many people in Lincoln City, OR, that became part of her thoughts and smiles. Her special fishing friend and employer. Friends Carol and Tamara who helped her get through those old age years, which she hated, especially when she looked in the mirror. She hated old age. Best companion was Cricket, her four-legged Schnoodle, born March 28, 2003.
Through all the fun and sad adventures, she looked forward to being with Jesus who was always there for her, forgiving, loving and caring. Bless you all.
Farnstrom Mortuary is handling arrangements.
