On Sun., Nov. 20, 2022, Lola Magdelana Volk passed away peacefully at the age of 70. Lola was born Feb. 2, 1952 in Harvey, North Dakota, to parents Adam and Marcella Volk.
Lola moved to the Pacific Northwest in the late 70's where she raised her two sons. She spent over 20 years in the Lincoln City area where she worked at and retired from BiMart. She was an animal lover and adored her little dog, Lucy. Lola had many hobbies and interests but creating unique jewelery with beads and stones was by far her favorite. She was always offering her friends and family her beautiful creations.
She is survived by her sons, Scott and Sam; and her grandchildren, McKenzie, Bradley, Lola, and Simon.
A private service will be held.
