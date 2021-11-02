Louise Yvonne Noegel passed away October 15, 2021 at 10:52 am. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Joseph and two sons, Rick of Mission Viejo, California and Brian of Lynchburg, Virginia. Their wives Susan and Cheryl, grandsons Eric, David and Anthony, a grand-daughter, Alyssa, and two great-grandchildren: Sienna and Chase.
Her working days were as administrative secretary to a Washington State Senator for twelve years, and then at Faith Baptist Church in Lincoln City for seven years.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2022
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made towards Meals on Wheels.
