Marilyn (Lynne) Biederman (née Jacobs) passed away in Enliven Memory Care Center at Spring Ridge Court in Wilsonville, Ore. in the early morning hours of May 1, 2022, at age 92. She will be greatly missed for her love of music, pets, community/church, and most of all, her immense love and care for family, including her late husband Art and late daughter Shari. She is survived by three sons, ten grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Those wishing to honor her memory may make contributions to the American Humane Society or their local pet organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.