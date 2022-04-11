With her son and daughter by her side, Magdalene (Maggie) Royston, went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was 88 years old.
Maggie was born in Platte Center, Neb. in 1933. She was the first of 2 children born to Erich and Elsie Stahl. In 1935, after her younger brother Edwin was born, her family moved to Salem. One of her favorite jobs in high school was working at one of Bob Corey's soda fountains. After graduation from North Salem High School, she worked for the State of Oregon Revenue Department as a key punch operator.
In 1955, Maggie married Frank Royston who worked for Pacific NW Bell. She worked for Crown Zellerbach in Portland until the birth of their son Mark in 1961. In 1968 their daughter Theresa was born. In 1969 the family moved to Seaside and the following year to Gearhart where they would spend the next 46 years. Frank retired in 1995 and Maggie was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease 5 years later. They traveled to Hawaii for their 35th Anniversary and Alaska for their 45th Anniversary which they enjoyed. In 2015, they relocated to Lincoln City to be closer to family.
Maggie's home was always filled with family, friends and neighbors dropping by to visit and share food, drink and conversation. Some of her favorite activities were cooking and baking (a master at both), gardening, playing Pinochle, sewing, knitting, and volunteering at church. She also hosted Bible studies in her home throughout the years. She enjoyed attending many of her granddaughters' activities and was proud of them.
Maggie was active in LWML (Lutheran Women's Missionary League) and Good Shepherd Auxiliary (now Bethesda Auxiliary). She spent many hours volunteering for both. She served as Oregon Unit President for the Auxiliary in addition to other offices over the years. She received the Cross and Bell Award from the Auxiliary for her service.
She was an avid Portland Trailblazer fan and attended games with Frank when possible.
Maggie was blessed with some wonderful caregivers at Hillside Place as well as privately - most recently Katie Ward, who was an angel and cared for her faithfully. Our family would like to thank all who supported her through the years. Know that your caring, especially during the pandemic, are greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank everyone at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice who made her last 15 months more comfortable.
She received letters and cards from family and friends, including weekly letters from long-time neighbor Sandy (and Bill) Bergerson as well as many cards from Theresa's friend and classmate Rebecca Glen. To all who called, wrote to, and visited Maggie, we thank you! Your contact was a lifeline to her, especially during the pandemic.
Maggie is survived by her husband of 66 years Frank, children Mark Royston (Gary) - San Jose, Calif., Theresa Winn (Jeff) - Lincoln City, granddaughters Janelle Winn and Olivia Winn, brother Ed Stahl (Pat) - Salem, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Maggie loved flowers but, more importantly, she loved to help others. Please consider a donation to one of the following organizations in lieu of flowers: Bethesda Auxiliary – Oregon Unit (c/o Eileen Fligg. Financial Secretary, 800 NE 238th Place, Wood Village, Oregon 97060), St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice - Coast, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church,1226 SW 13th St., Lincoln City, Oregon. Arrangements are being entrusted to Pacific View Memorial Chapel.
