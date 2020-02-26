Marcie Hollingsworth passed away at home with family by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Lincoln City, Oregon after a brief battle with cancer.
She was the daughter of Walter and Joan and lived throughout Nevada, California and Oregon over the course of her life. She is survived by her brother, Robert; son, Brandon; granddaughter, Alexis; nephews, Benjamin and Christopher; niece, Roseanne; and loving family.
Marcie spent the beginning of her life serving her country as a government employee. Subsequently, she transitioned to dedicating herself to taking care of those with intellectual disabilities and the less fortunate.
Marcie was sensitive to the needs of others and focused her attention on the betterment of life for all those around her. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing with her dogs and strolling the beach watching the changing tides.
Funeral services will be privately held for family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
