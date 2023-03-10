Margaret Crichton (DeLuccia) Jones, 90, died peacefully Feb. 14, 2023 in Lincoln City, with dear friends by her side.
It was a fitting day to leave this world and be reunited with her husband of 61 years, Sheridan, who passed away in 2015.
Crichton was born Jan. 17, 1933 in Charleston, West Virginia to Emil Robert DeLuccia and Margaret McCutchen. She attended George Washington High School in graduating in 1950. Crichton earned a bachelor’s degree from Lewis and Clark College in 1954, followed by a master’s degree from Lewis and Clark in 1973. She worked for Tigard Grade School as a teacher for many years, and eventually retired from there.
Crichton married Sheridan Jones in 1954 and together they built a home from the ground up in Milwaukie, Oregon. During their time in Milwaukie, and for many years after, Crichton and Sheridan were active members of a sports car club.
Following retirement, Sheridan and Crichton built a new home which encompassed their beloved “Neptune” beach cabin in Roads End in 1986.
Sheridan and Crichton were among the early supporters of establishing a museum in Lincoln City. Even before they moved to Roads End, they visited the area regularly and participated in early planning meetings during the mid-1980s. They became early members of the museum, which was established in 1987, and soon became members of the board of directors.
In 1994 the couple joined Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Volunteers to help protect injured and stranded fish and birds along the coast. They were always ready to respond to calls in their navy blue OSP volunteer coats.
They loved having pets as family members, and Crichton had a special affinity for rare cat breeds.
For the past seven years Crichton has been under the excellent and loving care of Krystyna at Coastal Care in Lincoln City.
Crichton was predeceased by Sheridan, who died Dec. 31, 2015.
Crichton is survived by a goddaughter Crichton Raaberg; her goddaughter’s mother, Mary Ruth; extended family members, Alishya and Austin Sibbio; and a very close family friend for more than 70 years, Peggy Shambaugh, and her husband, Steve.
Donations in Crichton’s name may be made to local animal shelters.
No service is planned at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.