August 1, 1937 - April 14, 2021
Margaret Deanna Miller, beloved aunt and sister, departed this world on April 14, 2021. She was born to David and Ida Miller in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Aug. 1, 1937. During her adolescence, the family moved to Los Angeles, California.
Margaret developed a wanderlust early in life, and wanting to travel and see the world, became employed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Throughout her career she called many locations around the world home, including Afghanistan, Vietnam (during the war), Egypt, Kenya, Bangladesh and Portugal. Not surprisingly, she had many interesting stories to tell about her adventures.
After successfully fighting breast cancer in the early 90s, she decided that it was time to retire. She chose Oregon as her final home in order to be close to family, and due to her love of the beach, purchased a home in the coastal town of Lincoln City. Though “retired,” she was active in the community, volunteering at the local Senior Center helping with the annual Thanksgiving Dinner among other activities. She also became known as “The Bag Lady” because of her hobby of making and selling beautifully decorative gift bags for Christmas and other occasions.
Margaret was diagnosed with throat cancer in late 2017 and (ever the fighter) engaged in a very rigorous radiation treatment at the age of 80 years old. The treatment was rough on her and resulted in Margaret needing to move into assisted living at Lakeview Senior Living in April of 2018. Her personality soon endeared her to the staff at Lakeview, with many expressing after her death that she was one of their favorite residents.
Margaret is survived by her brother Allan Miller of Tigard, Oregon; nephew Mark Miller (Julie) and family of Lynden, Washington; and nephew David Miller (Rithmaly) and family of Toluca Lake, California.
Margaret was a unique and fascinating individual and will be truly missed.
Donations can be made in her name to The Lincoln City Senior Center, or The American Cancer Society.
A small family service will be held at a later date.
