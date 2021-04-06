1936 - 2021
Known as ‘the bike lady’, Maggie rode her bicycle, and later her trike, exploring all over the county.
Before moving to Lincoln City she walked extensively, completing several marathons. Once she started biking she did the Portland to Seattle ride, rode from Portland to Multnomah Falls, and many other challenging and adventurous trips.
She made friends everywhere she went, sharing much laughter. Her warm heart and infectious laugh endeared her to many. Maggie really enjoyed capturing nature with her camera and had a couple photos published in the newspaper.
Maggie’s first dog, Skeeter, was a Jack Russell and Maggie was a welcome presence in the Wholly Terriers online group. Her second dog, Breezie rode in the basket of her trike!
Maggie retired from the Portland Planning Bureau and then moved to Lincoln City. She loved living at the beach in her “Gladsome Cottage”, and thanks to her wonderful landlords Russ and Ruth, lived there for 25 years.
Maggie leaves behind her precious grandchildren, daughter, and many friends including Rich Larrett, who was so very helpful.
Maggie died March 13 in Bend, Oregon and her Celebration of Life was held on April 4 through Zoom.
