Margie Dean Johnson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Feb. 13, 2022 at age 89. Margie Dean Dwyer was born on Jan. 25, 1933 in Garibaldi, Ore. to Ruby and Robert Dwyer.
She attended school in Garibaldi and married her high school sweetheart, Anthony “Swede” Johnson on Sept. 11, 1948 at St. Mary’s by the Sea Catholic Church in Rockaway Beach, Ore. They lived in Garibaldi, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Newberg, Newport, Tillamook and Aloha.
She is preceded in death by her husband Swede; son Steve; and daughter-in-law Cheryl.
When her husband passed in 1987, she moved back to Garibaldi and worked at Godfrey’s Pharmacy. She retired and moved to Lincoln City, then lived in McMinnville and passed away in Hillsboro.
She loved watching all her kids in sports, was a member of the Elks Lodge, was on a bowling league, she loved her flowers and gardening, going to the casino and spending lots of time with her family. She was also a Portland Trailblazer fan.
Margie was a homemaker and had eight children, 17 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren. Survivors include sons, Jerry (Beth) of Hillsboro, Mick (Darie) of North Plains, Bob of Hillsboro, and Jim (Pam) of Newberg; daughters, Kathleen Johnson of North Plains, Brenda (Jay) Lemmon of Otis, and Linda Lohmann of Lincoln City; nieces, Patti Dee Capasso and Paula (Jack) Kriz, both of Newberg; and nephew Kent Capasso of Tigard.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Johnson Family Memorial Athletic Scholarship: Jerry Johnson, 2050 SE Larson Ct., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.