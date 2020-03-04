Margie Mae Ricketts Young, born July 6, 1923 in Kansas City, MO, passed away Feb. 6, 2020 in Lincoln City, Ore. at the age of 96.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald L. Young Sr., son Patrick Jerome (Jerry), daughter M’Lissa Eleanor (Missy), grandson Donald L. Young III (Skip), granddaughter Theresa and son-in-law Thomas Chavez.
Don and Margie raised six children: Donald L. Jr. “Smokey” (Judy), Diana (Kenny Morgan), Mike, Jerry (Marla), Bonnie (Tom Chavez), Missy (Doug Gunning).
She was the proud Grammy of many grandchildren, great grand children, great-great grand children and Auntie to lots of nieces and nephews.
While Don was away during WWII in the Navy, Margie worked in the shipyards in Portland as a riveter. She was their pin-up girl. She was an amazing seamstress. She made a quilt or crocheted an afghan for almost everyone she came in contact with.
Her love of family and many rescued animals was endless. There will be forever an empty place in our lives but our hearts will be forever full.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.