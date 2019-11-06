On October 28, 2019, four days after her 95th birthday, Marie Johnson passed away peacefully with her devoted nephew Jim by her side.
Marie was born in Prawda, Manitoba and was one of 12 children.
She is predeceased by her husband Cliff in 1995. Marie and Cliff made their home in Alaska for over 19 years, where she worked as a waitress for the Westward Hotel before moving to McMinnville, Ore. in 1974.
Marie brought joy and happiness to everyone who knew her. Her generosity and caring knew no bounds.
Survived by many nephews and nieces, Marie will be sadly missed.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate Marie’s life at Greencrest Cemetery in Sheridan, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
