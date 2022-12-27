Our loving wife, mother and grandmother, Marilyn Brousseau Tooley, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 75. She found her way to heaven surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Doris Brousseau D’Asto.
Marilyn was born on Dec. 30, 1946 to Edgar and Grace (nee Vayro) Brousseau in Newport, Rhode Island. During her youth, Marilyn and her family moved from Newport to Los Alamos, New Mexico, then Amarillo, Texas and finally settled in Brigham City, Utah. Marilyn graduated from Box Elder High School, and then attended Weber State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with a minor in Psychology. She also earned a nursing degree (RN) from Weber State.
While attending Weber State, on a very fortuitous day in October 1967 (with the help of a very wise Geography teacher), Marilyn was seated next to her soon-to-be husband James Niel Tooley. They dated and eventually married on September 3, 1968. The marriage was soon followed by the blessing of two children, David James Tooley and Melissa Grace Tooley.
Marilyn called Utah home until 1993, when she and James decided their fortune and fate lay on the Oregon coast. In March 1993 they relocated to Depoe Bay, Oregon and that was her home for the rest of her life. She became a true Oregonian, who loved the Oregon “Sunshine.”
She made a career of caring for people as a nurse, which extended over thirty years from Ogden, Utah to Lincoln City, Oregon. Her heart and soul were made for the care of others and she excelled at this. Marilyn was a woman of faith, who would wish to have a celebration of immortality promised to all by Christ.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James Tooley; their children, David Tooley and Melissa Tooley Rupprecht; as well as four grandchildren, Bryan Rupprecht and Ariadna, Nicholas, and Melody Grace Tooley.
A memorial service will be held for Marilyn at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lincoln City, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.