Marilyn “Lynn” Morgan was born in Washington, New Jersey, to parents, Glyndwr and Agnes Morgan. Marilyn had formerly resided Warren, New Jersey and Culver City, California, but made her home in Lincoln City, Oregon.
She is survived by her siblings, Kathryn Festa of Pacific Palisades, California, Roger Morgan of McMinnville, Oregon, David Morgan of New Smyrna Beach, Florida and James Morgan of McMinnville, Oregon; children, Frank Kopp of Newhall, California, Carol Phillips of Kyle, Texas, and Lorraine Lyons of Washington; seven grandchildren; and six greatgrandchildren.
Marilyn spent much of her working life in the food industry, insurance industry and finally as a caretaker for the elderly, of which she received multiple awards. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and ever-present generosity.
Respecting her request there will be no public ceremony, but optional donations may be made to OAR, Organization for Autism research.
