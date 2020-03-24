Marion Elizabeth Stenerodden passed away peacefully in Lincoln, City at the age of 102
She was born, raised and schooled mostly in Minnesota. Born to Clifford and Geri Schutt in Duluth. MN. She graduated from the University of North Dakota where she met Sidney Stenerodden.
Following graduation, she taught school in Mn. Before serving for the red cross (Assigned to Ft Riley, Ka during WWII.
In 1945 she married Sidney upon his return from the war. They celebrated 46 Years marriage before he passed way in 19990. After the war, her husband completed his training in Ophthalmology and they moved to Salem Or.
They retired to Lincoln City, where they resided for many years. Their retirement was spent in Lincoln city, Marion had enjoyed volunteering at the local hospital, something she did faithfully for many years. She loved to paint in watercolors and acrylics. And was a former member of the Lincoln City Art Association. She had a for life, enjoying her family and friends. Marion was the president Salem hospital auxiliary, Long Time member of St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran church.
She is survived by her son john, (Jana), Daughter Suzanne, son Douglas, granddaughter Rachelle, grandson Jason Great-grandson Tobias, Nieces and nephews, and sister Harriet. Proceeded in death by her brothers Clifford Jr, and Irving.
Private interment to be held at Belcrest Memorial Park, Salem Or,
Remembrances may be sent to St. Peter Lutheran church In Lincoln City OR, OR a charity of your choice. Private interment to be held at Belcrest Memorial Park, Salem Or, on March 13, 2020 20th at 11:00 AM.
