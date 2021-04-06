Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Marion J. Rodenburg passed away peacefully on March 28, 2021.
Marion was born in Seattle, WA in 1934. She met Harry Rodenburg in Seattle while both worked for Chevron. They married on May 26, 1973 and retired to Lincoln City in 1993.
In addition to Harry, Marion is survived by her son Patrick Paulsen of Elma, WA, his wife, Dr. Julie Buck Paulsen and two granddaughters, Hannah and Grace Paulsen.
Marion was an active volunteer for many years with My Sister’s Place, Friends of the Driftwood Library and as a member of the Congregational Church of Lincoln City.
Services will be private. Friends who wish to, can donate to the Friends of Driftwood Library ( 801 SW highway 101, suite 201 Lincoln City, OR 97367) or the Congregational Church ( P.O. Box 945 Lincoln City, OR 97367) in her memory.
