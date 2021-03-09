Marlene Meier Ankeny, born May 20, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska passed away peacefully in Portland, Oregon on January 27, 2021.
Marlene and her husband, Lloyd, have made Lincoln City their home since 1983.
A celebration of Marlene’s life will take place at a later date.
In memory of Marlene, contributions may be made to the OHSU Foundation in support of the OHSU Parkinson Center Fund. Checks can be made out to the OHSU Foundation and mailed to OHSU Foundation, PO Box 29017, Portland, OR 97296. Please include “in memory of Marlene Ankeny” on the memo line. To give online, go to www.OnwardOHSU.org/donation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.