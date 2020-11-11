Marlene Tate, 79, of Depoe Bay, Ore., passed away on September 19, 2020 in her apartment in Gresham, Ore.
Marlene was married to Jim Tate for 44 years. Jim and Marlene were co-founders of Dockside Charters and they were instrumental in establishing Depoe Bay as the Whale Watching Capital of the World.
She was born Marlene Lou Schmitz in 1941 in Bremerton, Wash. Her parents were Louis and Myrtle (Land) Schmitz. The family later moved to Tillamook, Ore. where Marlene graduated from Tillamook High School in 1960.
After their marriage, Jim and Marlene moved to Depoe Bay in 1976 to start their charter fishing business. Marlene also worked as a banker at Chinook Winds Casino from 1995 until 2010.
After Jim’s death in 2012, Marlene moved to retirement communities first in Lincoln City, then in Gresham.
She is survived by her brother Larry Schmitz of Redmond, Ore., her niece Colleen Mohr of Tillamook, her three step-sons Michael, Patrick, and Thomas, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
COVID-19 has disrupted plans for a memorial service, but the family is planning a celebration of Marlene’s life, hopefully next summer. A memorial bench in Marlene & Jim’s memory has been commissioned to be placed near the seawall in Depoe Bay.
