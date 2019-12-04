Martha Coonrod was born on November 18, 1925 in Toledo, Oregon to Iaaca and Kathleen Newfeld. She was the third child among one brother and five sisters.
Martha lived most of her young life around Gooseneck and Salt Creek, near Dallas, Oregon. She went to Gooseneck Grade School until the 8th grade. Then the family moved to Salt Creek, that is where she met Jim.
Martha and her sister Ruth were walking down the road to get their mail. In the field, Jim and one of his brothers and a cousin were there. Jim’s cousin told him, “hey there is a couple of girls walking, go and see where they are heading.”
That is the moment Martha first met Jim.
There were married on Feb. 26, 1944. They were married over 70 years. Jim passed away on March 20, 2014.
Martha is survived by her beloved daughters – Barbara Pierce of Klamath Falls, Ore. and Sylvia Baily of Washougal, Wash.; beloved sons Clifford of Portland, Ore. and Loren of Winnemucca, Nevada; and son in law Darnell O’Neill of Lincoln City, Ore.
Martha is preceded in death by her daughter Evelyn O’Neill and two granddaughters Cindy and Wendy.
Martha worked at the Seashore Motel for many years. Then Jim and Martha started to travel all over the United States, to Alaska, Hawaii and trips to Canada. Martha was a member of the Eagles Lodge for many years. She has 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life was held at the Pacific View Cemetery in Lincoln City on Dec. 2.
