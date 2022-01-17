Marvin Duwaine Youngman, age 85, born in Nebraska on July 26, 1936 and died in Lincoln City, Ore. on Dec. 3, 2021, with his two daughters by his side. Marv graduated from high school in La Jolla, California. He attended Oregon State University and played one year of football for the Beavers.
Marv joined the US Army when he was young and was in the 501st Airborne Infantry Regiment, part of the 101st Airborne Division. Marv was proud of his military service and proud to be an American. Marv married Karen (Anderson) Youngman in 1959. They started a family and raised two daughters.
One of Marv’s early careers was a purchasing manager for Hyster. The family was transferred from Oregon, to Illinois, back to Oregon, then Scotland for three years, then to Indiana, then back to Oregon. Back in Oregon, Marv became a small business owner with a variety of business adventures with Karen, including two appliance repair and sales stores one in Keizer, Oregon and one in Stayton, Oregon. They also ran a small burger joint in Stayton, Oregon. They also owned and operated a motel on the Oregon coast in Newport, Oregon for five years.
Marv loved to travel, and during their time in Scotland the family traveled through much of Great Brittan, Europe and Scandinavia. The family also traveled by car between Oregon and their Mid-West homes, and had many US travel adventures, like Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore. Marv loved time with family, golf, good food, comedy TV shows and flying. Marv was a private and commercial pilot and owned two airplanes. After retirement Marv moved from Salem, Oregon to Lincoln City, Oregon.
Marv is reunited in heaven with his wife Karen (Anderson) Youngman (8/20/1939 -6/26/2002).
Marv is survived by his daughters, Michelle Youngman and Jeanette (Youngman) Kirchner (John Relyea); grandsons, Brenden Kirchner (Marysia) and Benjamin Kirchner (Gillian); and by extended family and friends who all loved Marv.
We love you and miss you dad. Rest in peace with mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marv’s memory to any Veteran’s Service Dog Organization. Funeral arrangements by Pacific View Memorial Chapel, Lincoln City, Oregon. Service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on March 23, 2022 at Willamette National Cemetery, Happy Valley, Oregon.
