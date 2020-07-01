Mary Bea Sakraida passed peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2020, one week shy of her 92nd birthday.
She always said her wish was to go to bed, in her own house, and simply not wake up. She left the stage exactly as she wanted. She is preceded in death by many people she knew and loved; after all, she was very old.
She is survived by two siblings; Lane and Matthew, three children; Chris, Stacey and Matthew, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Mary Bea was born and raised in Seattle, WA. She spent many summers as a child at Apple Tree Point in Kingston WA. Those times were some of her favorite memories and the waters off the point will be her final resting place.
Mary Bea attended Linfield College where she received a teaching degree. She and her first husband Paul lived in Willamina, Corvallis, Albany and La Grande before moving to Medford Oregon. Due to medical issues suffered by Paul, she returned to teaching.
Following divorce from Paul she struggled with the realities of being a single mother before marrying Edward in 1969. After retiring and the end of her second marriage, she moved to Lincoln City where she became a respected member of the community.
Esteemed for her philanthropic endeavors and her work at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, she was probably best known for her support of the theater. Performing on stage and being in the spotlight was one of her joys, which led her to active participation in local theater both in Medford and Lincoln City. It was through that venue that she met many of her lifelong friends.
Mary Bea loved words, was a voracious reader and enjoyed word games and puzzles. Her vocabulary was prodigious. She was a true sesquipedalian, a walking thesaurus. She enjoyed learning new words, looking them up in the dictionaries she kept close at hand.
“Look it up” was a phrase often heard in the house.
Making intricately detailed dolls with wonderfully crafted clothing and accessories was a favorite pastime of Mary Bea’s for many years. She made and shared hundreds of them. They are a treasure for those that received them.
She had a love of explores and adventures. In her younger years she enjoyed skiing, camping, travel and was always open to new experiences. In her later years she remained active acting, swimming, linedancing, attending cooking classes and volunteering until a series of health issues forced her to slow down.
She kept bouncing back from adversity and was walking daily and looking forward dancing and returning to the theater.
Mary Bea was a one of a kind; she marched to the beat of her own drummer. Her many friends knew her many sides. She could be of a single-minded nature but was at heart a kind, thoughtful, sometime irascible person who in her later years developed a greater sense of community.
She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center at a future date to be determined once social practices will allow.
