Mary Elizabeth Yancey (Williams) went to be with the lord March 15 2021.
Mary was born January 4th 1934 in Bakersfield, Calif. Mary is preceded in death by her husband James Yancey and her parents Wilfred and Anna Williams, her sister Annabel Loomis and her brother Howard Williams.
She is survived by her children Coral (Paul) Messana of Lincoln City Oregon, Cecelia (Noe) Lerma of Roseville, Calif., Earnest (Jennifer) Yancey of Morralton, AR, James Yancey Jr of Suffolk, VA, Robert (Candy) Yancey of Lincoln City, Oregon and Sally Davis of Aloha, Oregon, along with two sisters and one brother, Dwight (Billy Jean) Gunther of Tillamook, Barbara Bolton of Blogget, Coralee Muller of Newberg, and Joyce Astleford of Hillsboro, also numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
No formal funeral arrangements have been made.
