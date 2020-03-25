Long time Lincoln City resident, Mary Bennett, 94, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home in Lincoln City, OR.
Mary Elizabeth Ruckman was born on February 12, 1926, in La Grande, Oregon, the only child of Goldie (Hayse) and Harvey E. Ruckman. She was raised in Alicel and graduated from La Grande High School in 1944. She continued her education in Eugene at the University of Oregon, graduating in 1948 with a bachelor of science in sociology.
She married Richard D. Bennett on December 3, 1951, in La Grande, and they moved to Wecoma, Oregon (now Lincoln City) when Richard was discharged from the US Army in 1952.
The only job she ever had was as a social worker for the State of Oregon. When she started in Portland shortly after graduating from college, the agency was known as the Welfare Department. When she and Richard moved to the coast, she started working in the Tillamook office and then transferred to Newport when the state opened an office there.
By the time she retired in 1992, the agency was known as Senior and Disabled services. After retiring, she volunteered at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for many years and also for several years with the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce. She loved traveling, reading, music, horses and cats.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1999. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Fifer of Salem, Oregon, several cousins and her loving caregivers from Aging Wisely with Heartfelt Hands.
A graveside service was held on Monday, March 23, at the Summerville Cemetery near La Grande.
