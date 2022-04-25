Matthew Petersen, age 44, was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala in 1978, where his parents worked as Peace Corp volunteers. His early life was spent in Grandview, Wash. and then in Lincoln City, Ore., where he made many lifelong friends and enjoyed outdoor activities.
Enlisting in the Navy after High School, Matt had an opportunity to serve as part of the Navy’s Ceremonial Guard in Washington, D.C. This was followed by assignments in Guam, Bagram Afghanistan; Whidbey Island Naval Air Station; SERE school instructor in San Diego; Naval Air Station Lemoore, CA; Atsugi Naval Air Station in Japan and Lemoore Naval Air Station Search and Rescue Squadron. As an Aircrew Survival Equipmentman he was responsible for supplying and maintaining the equipment used by Navy pilots and air crews to complete their missions and received many commendations and awards for his service. He developed many life-long friendships during these years.
When not working, Matt enjoyed outdoor activities with his family and friends, camping out in all kinds of weather using his “Big Red” van for transportation, and he enjoyed hosting backyard barbecues. He was also an avid reader, enjoying historical novels, westerns and science fiction.
After his retirement from the Navy in 2016, Matt began to work at the China Lake Naval Air Station in Ridgecrest, Calif., where he continued working with aircrew survival equipment. It was in Ridgecrest on the night of March 4, 2022 that Matt lost his life to a homicide.
Matthew is survived by his children Joseph and Samantha Petersen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his father John Petersen of Otis, Ore.; brothers Adam (Saori) of Silverdale, Wash.; and Noah of Birmingham, Ala.
A celebration of life ceremony and potluck dinner for Julie Clark and Matthew Petersen will be held at 5 p.m. on May 14, 2022, at the Wapiti RV Park Pavilion located at 2118 S. Drift Creek Road in Lincoln City.
