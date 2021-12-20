Maud Gilman Krom passed away at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash. on Sunday morning, Nov. 21, 2021, on her 88th birthday.
Maud was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Charles and Mary (Dackow) Gilman.
She was the third child out of five. (John, Winthrop, Maud, Marcia, Jeffrey). The Gilman family moved to Oconomowoc, WI when Maud was 5 years old, ultimately settling in a large Victorian residence on the shores of Lac La Belle.
Growing up in the idyllic lake area and rural countryside of Wisconsin proved an inspiring setting for Maud to develop her lifelong love of nature and passion for artistic endeavors.
Maud graduated from Milwaukee-Downer Seminary High School in 1950. She subsequently attended the University of Wisconsin for two years and later graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Psychology.
Maud married James Smith of Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 1953 in Oconomowoc, Wis.
James entered the Navy, during which time he and Maud lived in Guam and Honolulu, where their first child (Scott) was born in 1956.
The couple returned to Wisconsin after Jim’s naval service and settled on a farm in Stone Bank, near Oconomowoc. Maud had two more children, Melissa (1958) and Michael (1959) and Jim ran his father’s pharmacy in Milwaukee.
The family moved to the milder climate of Arizona in 1962. Maud worked closely with an architect on the contemporary design of their new home in Paradise Valley, in the natural desert environment near Phoenix. Maud and Jim divorced in 1972, and Maud remarried later that year to David Krom, a Phoenix attorney.
Maud and David moved to Roads End, in Lincoln City, Ore. in 1978 near daughter Melissa and lived in a custom home she helped design, perched on a green hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean coastline. Maud was inspired by the wild beauty of the Oregon Coast and created unique works of art that reflected her love of the region. Her prolific art projects included wood carving, painting, sketching and textiles. She spent countless hours exploring the beaches, enjoying the dramatic natural beauty and searching the ocean’s offerings for driftwood and agates, which she incorporated into her artwork. Maud loved tending her gardens and feeding the ever-present seagulls and crows, as well as hosting festive dinner parties with other Roads End friends. Maud was also deeply committed to maintaining public beach access to the Roads End beaches and was active in the local planning and zoning commission.
Above all, Maud was dedicated to her children and grandson Cole, whom she enjoyed many visits in Colorado and Oregon. Maud and David divorced in 2007 and Maud relocated to Sequim, Washington to be near daughter Melissa, who had a successful veterinary practice there.
She is survived by her brother Jeff Gilman (Kris Bareis) of Marco Island, Fla., two children, Scott Smith (Karen Green) of Port Townsend, Wash. and Melissa Smith of Sequim, Wash. and grandson Cole Greensmith (Tara) of Carbondale, Colo. and many nieces and nephews.
All who knew and loved Maud will remember her as a person of strong character, sharp wit, and compassion for all living things. She spoke her mind and possessed a free spirit, which is no doubt now “…soaring in unbounded freedom…in comfort and in peace.”
No formal funeral will be held. Family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.
