Mel was born on November 6, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away peacefully with loved ones at his side on April 28, 2020.
He will be greatly missed by family and his many friends. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
In keeping with his desire to always take care of others, he has requested people make donations to their favorite charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.