Melvin Ray Wilson passed away with loving family members and friends by his side on April 22, 2022.
Born in St. Joseph, Mo., he moved to Salem, Ore. in 1977. There he worked at the Fairview Training center. When not working Mel was an avid guitar player. He played in several bands & entertained at events around the Valley and Coast.
Most recently, either in person or on Zoom, he volunteered three times a week to sing and play solo for Northend Senior Solutions here in Lincoln City. He will be missed.
A celebration of life is planned in Salem on May 22.
