December 23, 1928 – March 30, 2020
Mervin (Merv) A. Nerling possessed a keen mind and a dry wit, which he “gleefully exercised” on all. He graduated Pomona College, California in 1951 (B.A. Eng.Lit.). In 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War, was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant. Mervin and Marcia Walkey married on May 8, 1954. They have a daughter, Diane (Greg) Hewitt (Maine) two sons, David (Florida) and Rick (San Diego), two grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
Merv enrolled at San Diego State University in 1955 receiving an elementary teaching credential and master's degree in school administration. He spent the next thirty-seven years with the San Diego City Schools where he served as teacher, consultant, program coordinator and principal for nine district schools completing his career as Principal of The Revere School for Severely Handicapped Children in 1991.
He collected vintage books and newspapers and sang tenor. During his journey on earth he learned to love and revere his Savior, Jesus Christ.
A gathering for family and friends will be scheduled after the national health risk of the Coronavirus is resolved.
