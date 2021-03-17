Mica Almitra (Olsen) Ward, 43, of Lincoln City, Oregon, died suddenly on Sunday February 21, 2021 after battling a short illness.
Mica was born January 30, 1978, to Kurt and Meredith Olsen in Lincoln City, Oregon. In 1996 she graduated Salutatorian from Taft High School where she lettered in varsity golf and volleyball, served on Student Council and was voted prom queen. Mica was a member of the 2000 graduating class of the Oregon State University School of Home Economics with a degree in Nutrition and Food Science. While in college Mica was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, was in Honor Society and served in the OSU Student Senate.
Mica married her high school sweetheart Roger Ward. They lived in Keizer, OR after college and Mica worked as a Dietitian for Salem Hospital before returning to Lincoln City as the Dietitian and Food Service Manager at North Lincoln Hospital.
Mica and Roger have two wonderful children Callen and Hailey. Mica’s children were the joy of her life. Nothing brought her more happiness than loving on her children. To that end a GoFundMe Education Fund is accepting donations. “Education Fund for Callen and Hailey Ward”.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for this Spring.
