Mike was born in Redding, CA, on March 31st, 1951.
Much of his childhood was spent getting into mischief with younger brothers, a total of five after his mother, Betty, married Marty Davis.
While spending time with his maternal grandparents, Glen and Virgi Showalter, he discovered a love of working on cars with his Grandpa Glen. He spent lots of time motorcycling in the desert outside their home in Barstow, CA.
After graduating from high school, Michael joined the Navy rather than waiting to be drafted. He became a “shooter” on the USS Coral Sea, spent time in the Tonkin Gulf during the Vietnam War, and he was honorably discharged from active service in 1972.
Upon discharge, Michael started working for the California Department of Forestry in Redding, while serving out his Naval commitment in the Reserves. He was introduced by a coworker to single mom Betty Stone and her son, Robbie. Mike and Betty married in 1973. Michael spent the next 47 years devoted to making Betty happy.
In 1974, they moved to Pierce, ID, for a job at the Potlatch mill; when it closed, Michael moved to Lewiston’s Potlatch. They moved across the river to Clarkston, WA, where, in 1975, Michael and Betty welcomed their son, Michael Damien, into the family.
Michael had many hobbies over the years. He loved hunting for deer and elk, fishing, and camping. After retirement, he loved camping getaways with his brother, David. He also enjoyed winter pursuits like cross country skiing, sledding and tubing with his kids, and snowmobiling. He loved motorcycling as a teen, and he took up four-wheeling as an adult.
Mike maintained his lifelong passion for automobiles by working on a steady rotation of new-to-him cars. He had luck from time to time in casinos, and he always joined in the yearly Super Bowl pool. He especially loved family activities.
Michael worked a job he didn’t like for 33 years in order to provide for his wife and kids. They sent two sons to the University of Washington, a great sacrifice in Cougar Country.
After retiring, Mike and Betty moved to Betty’s favorite place, the Oregon Coast, which they had been to many times during their sons’ school breaks.
Michael loved playing with his grandkids more than anything, and he was so happy that he got to teach his grandson how to fish and his granddaughter how to drive the golf cart. Somehow, while working a gruelling three-shift rotation and taking care of his family, Michael carved out time to study something he’d always wanted to do.
Of his personal achievements, Michael was probably most proud that he mastered math and physics to teach himself aerodynamics, and he learned to fly. And fly away he did, gently, surrounded by family, the night of February 6, 2021.
Michael is survived by wife, Betty Joy Davis; son Robb Davis and spouse Elizabeth; son Michael Davis, spouse Stacie, and their children, Nora and Em; mother, Betty Baughman; five brothers; aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family; and many friends from wherever he lived, especially the Lewiston/Clarkston Valley and the Central Oregon Coast.
Because he disliked being the center of attention, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please send your favorite memory or story about Michael. These stories may be sent via email to michaelmemories5121@gmail.com. Please include pictures if you have them! I
f you would rather send via USPS, please send to: Robb Davis 4875 N. Hwy. 101, #77 Depoe Bay, OR 97341 Attn: Michael Memories.
